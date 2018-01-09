Tue January 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maryam lashes out at Qadri-led alliance


LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz on Monday tweeted; "Congratulation for making alliance with a person, who has been involved in damaging democracy in the country, apparently she was criticizing Qadri-led alliance after PAT Chief's announcement to launch a countrywide agitation movement against the PML-N government.

 In her tweets, daughter of former prime minister said; “The fear of Nawaz Sharif’s political power and popularity has compelled them all  (opposition leaders) to gather around the Qadri.

She further said in her tweet; "The person who is not the citizen of Pakistan and had the sworn to raise armed against Pakistan, whose loyalties are only with foes of Pakistan has become the leader of so-called champions of democracy."

The alliance of opposition parties headed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has announced launching of a countrywide agitation movement against the PML-N government from the 17th of this month after the deadline given to the government ended.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Four policemen martyred, 16 injured in Quetta suicide blast

Four policemen martyred, 16 injured in Quetta suicide blast
Pentagon says US ready to work with Pakistan to combat terrorism

Pentagon says US ready to work with Pakistan to combat terrorism
China rejects speculations about building military base in Pakistan

China rejects speculations about building military base in Pakistan
Pakistan, China sign MoU to enhance co-operation in foreign affairs

Pakistan, China sign MoU to enhance co-operation in foreign affairs
Load More load more