Maryam lashes out at Qadri-led alliance





LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz on Monday tweeted; "Congratulation for making alliance with a person, who has been involved in damaging democracy in the country, apparently she was criticizing Qadri-led alliance after PAT Chief's announcement to launch a countrywide agitation movement against the PML-N government.



Â In her tweets, daughter of former prime minister said; â€œThe fear of Nawaz Sharifâ€™s political power and popularity has compelled them allÂ (opposition leaders) to gather around the Qadri.

She further said in her tweet; "The person who is not the citizen of Pakistan and had the sworn to raise armed against Pakistan, whose loyalties are only with foes of Pakistan has become the leader of so-called champions of democracy."



The alliance of opposition parties headed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has announced launching of a countrywide agitation movement against the PML-N government from the 17th of this month after the deadline given to the government ended.

