Pakistan made important sacrifices, contributions in war on terror: China

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, Beijing opposes linking terrorism with any certain country and disagree to place a responsibility of anti-terrorism on a certain country.



Spokesperson Lu Kang said, terrorism is common enemy of the international community and cracking down it needs joint efforts from the world community.

The spokesman was responding to a question on a White House official's remarks that China could play helpful role in convincing Pakistan that it was in its national interest to crackdown on terror safe havens.

"We have stressed many times that Pakistan has made important sacrifices and contributions to the global anti-terrorism cause," he said.

He asserted "Countries should strengthen anti-terrorism cooperation on the basis of mutual respect instead of finger pointing at each other. This is not conducive to the global terrorism efforts."

Actually, China is defending the countries that have been making anti-terrorism efforts in a just and fair way.

China also welcomes all the global joint efforts in terms of counter-terrorism on the basis of mutual trust and mutual respect, he added.