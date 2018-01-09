Tue January 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHC approves bail plea, orders release of Sufi Muhammad

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday approved the bail plea of Maulana Sufi Muhammad, the father-in-law of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Chief Mullah Fazlullah and the founder of Tehreek-e Nafaz-e-Shariat Mohammadi (TNSM).

Hearing the case on Monday, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth approved the bail after petitioner’s lawyer argued that Sufi Maulana Sufi remained in prison for a long time despite sickness and old age.

The lawyer requested the court to accept the bail plea of Sufi Maulana for medical purposes.

Sufi Mohammad, whose son-in-law is Maulana Fazlullah, the fugitive chief of the Pakistani Taliban, was himself charged with murder, treason, terrorism and rebellion.

The elderly pro-Taliban cleric was the architect of a violent movement for the enforcement of sharia in country´s northwestern Malakand Division.

He was arrested in October 2001 as he crossed the border into Pakistan with a group of armed men.

But he was released in 2008 under a peace agreement with local tribal elders which settled those charges.

Believed to be in his 90s, he was arrested again in Peshawar in 2009 over an inflammatory speech, and has been held in a maximum security prison.

His trial is ongoing. But on Monday his defence lawyer Fida Gul told AFP that a high court in Peshawar had ordered Sufi Muhammad´s release.

"He was too old to move and was suffering from kidney problems and weakness, and was taken to hospital many times," Gul said. (AFP/Online)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan made important sacrifices, contributions in war on terror: China

Pakistan made important sacrifices, contributions in war on terror: China
CJP takes suo moto notice on conditions of govt hospitals in Karachi

CJP takes suo moto notice on conditions of govt hospitals in Karachi
Tahirul Qadri announces countrywide anti-PML-N campaign from January 17

Tahirul Qadri announces countrywide anti-PML-N campaign from January 17
India detains four Kashmiris for playing Pak anthem before cricket match

India detains four Kashmiris for playing Pak anthem before cricket match
Load More load more