India detains four Kashmiris for playing Pak anthem before cricket match

SRINAGAR: Four Kashmiris have been arrested for allegedly playing the Pakistani national anthem before the start of a cricket match in Bandipora district of Indian Occupied Kashmir, according to media reports.



The players, participating in a local cricket match, were detained for questioning from Arin area on Sunday, police said, adding that search was on for other participants of the game.

In April 2017, a similar incident was reported from central Ganderbal district, where youths had played the Pakistani national anthem at the start of a local cricket match.