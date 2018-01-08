Pakistan has sufficient electricity for next 15 years: Abbasi





SIALKOT: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said the government had been able to overcome the shortage of electricity for next 15 years besides addressing the gas crisis for consumers across the country.

This, he said at the inauguration ceremony of the international terminal at Sialkot Airport, terming it the “first successful greenfield airport” in the world.

He said unlike other unsuccessful greenfield airports in the world, the Sialkot International Airport was continuously being expanded with favourable outcomes.

The PM said the opening of international terminal at the airport would prove a significant milestone not only for the city, but for entire country.

A greenfield airport is a new airport constructed at an undeveloped site in contrast to the brownfield project where the already operational infrastructure is modified or upgraded.

He lauded the funding and patience of the business community of Sialkot that made this project a reality.

He mentioned that the businessmen of Faisalabad also showed keen interest in establishment of a similar airport in their locality, to which he assured them full support of the government.

Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the completion of several development projects in Sialkot and adjoining areas.

He said the National Highway Authority was completing projects worth Rs 200 billion in the area.

He said the development projects were in accordance with the vision and hard work of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-N always focused on such projects for the betterment of common man.

He said the PML-N was the only political party of the country which unprecedentedly launched and completed projects.

The PM said the government completed the power generation projects of 10,000 mega watts and added that reduction in rates of electricity and gas was also under consideration.

He regretted that several attempts were made in last four years to spread anarchy in the country, however the government moved on undeterred and only focused on completion of development work.