Asghar Khan would be remembered as ‘Father of Pakistan Air Force’: Air chief

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal, Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff has expressed profound grief on the demise of legendary Air Marshal Asghar Khan, the first Pakistani Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Air Force.

Paying rich tributes to the selfless services of iconic Air Marshal Asghar Khan, the Air Chief said in his message that he was a beacon of inspiration for the entire rank and file of Pakistan Air Force.

He further said that PAF was very lucky to have a person like Air Marshal Asghar Khan as its founding father who was a man of sterling character, great humility, outstanding professionalism, and unflinching determination. He made devoted efforts in transforming a nascent air force into a formidable force as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Air Chief also said that the PAF profusely owed him for the countless contributions he made for this great service.

He added that owing to his great achievements, Air Marshal Asghar Khan would be remembered as the â€˜Father of Pakistan Air Forceâ€™ for the times to come.

Air Marshal Asghar Khan was born on 17th January, 1921, at Jammu Kashmir, in a family with distinctive military traditions. After completing his education at Aitcheson College in Lahore, he joined Royal Indian Air Force in December, 1940. He participated in the 2nd World war at Burma as a young fighter pilot.

After creation of Pakistan in 1947, he was transferred to the Royal Pakistan Air Force and became the first Commandant of RPAF College, Risalpur.

He also actively participated in the Kashmir war between India and Pakistan which broke out immediately after the independence. He had the honour of receiving the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his maiden visit to Royal Pakistan Air Force Training School, Risalpur in April, 1948. At the age of 36, he became the youngest ever Pakistani Commander-in-Chief of PAF in July 1957.

As the Commander-in-Chief, Air Marshal Asghar Khan transformed PAF into a modern air force with the induction of new jet fighters, bombers, trainers, transport aircraft and helicopters.

During his command, PAF inducted a wide spectrum of aircraft which included state-fo-the-art F-86 Sabres, T-33 Jet trainers, T-37 Tweety Birds, B-57 bombers, formidable F-104 Star Fighters, and ubiquitous C-130 Hercules aircraft. He also introduced fighter training programs and combat courses to train fighter pilots in modern air warfare.

In recognition of his selfless services to the nation, PAF Academy, Risalpur was named after Air Marshal Asghar Khan in 2017