Popular chef Zubaida Aapa laid to rest at DHA graveyard in Karachi

KARACHI: Eminent chef and media personality Zubaida Tariq, popularly known as Zubaida Aapa, was buried here at a DHA graveyard this evening.

Earlier, her funeral prayers was offered at Sultan Mosque in DHA after Friday prayers.

A large number of people, including her family members, TV celebrities and elite of the town, were present at her funeral prayers and burial.

Zubaida Aapa was admitted, after a heart attack, on Wednesday night in a local private hospital where she breathed her last late on Thursday, according to her family.

She was known and respected among her fans for her handy culinary and housekeeping tips (totkas). She was a cooking expert and a household name.

Zubaida Tariq hosted several culinary shows on TV channels, sharing the traditional ideas to maintain balanced life, She also wrote many cookbooks

She was born on April 4, 1945 in Hyderabad (Deccan), and died on January 5, 2018 at the age of 72 years.

Zubaida Tariq was one of the nine siblings, including late TV playwright and scholar Fatima Surraya Bajiya, writer/playwright, actor and anchor Anwar Maqsood and poetess Zehra Nigah.



