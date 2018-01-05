Supreme Court gives detailed verdict in Hudaibiya Papers Mills case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday released detailed judgement in National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s appeal that sought to reopen Hudaibiya Papers Mills references against the Sharif family.



The apex court in its short order had dismissed the NAB's appeal on December 15.



The Rs1.2 billion Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, involving money laundering charges against the Sharif family, was initiated by the anti-graft body in 2000 after Sharif was eased out of power by General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. The Lahore High Court (LHC) quashed the case in 2014.



But the NAB later challenged the LHC decision in the Supreme Court to open the reference.



The apex court in its detailed judgement said the matter could not be investigated again, adding that the LHC correctly had rejected the reference .

The court expressed concern that the the NAB didn't show interest when it had opportunity . It said the the NAB failed to produce the suspects before the court.

The verdict said an LHC judge who ordered re-investigation didn't give reasons.



