Fri January 05, 2018
National

January 5, 2018

Supreme Court gives detailed verdict in Hudaibiya Papers Mills case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday released detailed judgement in  National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s appeal that sought to reopen Hudaibiya Papers Mills references against the Sharif family.

The apex court in its short order had dismissed the NAB's appeal on December 15.

The Rs1.2 billion Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, involving money laundering charges against the Sharif family, was initiated by the anti-graft body in 2000 after Sharif was eased out of power by General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. The Lahore High Court (LHC) quashed the case in 2014. 

But  the NAB later challenged the LHC decision in the Supreme Court to open the reference.

The apex court in its detailed judgement said  the matter could not be investigated  again, adding that the LHC  correctly had rejected the  reference .

The court expressed concern that the the  NAB didn't show interest when it  had opportunity . It said the the NAB failed to produce the suspects before the court.

The verdict said an LHC judge  who ordered re-investigation didn't give reasons.


