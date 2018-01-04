US suspends 'security assistance' to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The US State Department said on Thursday it was suspending security assistance to Pakistan until Islamabad takes action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network, which Washington believes is destabilizing the region.



State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said she could not provide a dollar value for the suspended aid because the administration was still calculating the types of aid affected by the decision, but said it was in addition to the $255 million in military aid it has already put on hold.

She said some of the aid could still be permitted if Islamabad takes decisive action against the groups.

"Today we can confirm that we are suspending security assistance only to Pakistan at this time until the Pakistani government takes decisive action against groups including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network. We consider them to be destabilizing the region and also targeting US personnel," she told a regular news briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, The US State Department announced to place Pakistan on a special watch list for "severe violations of religious freedom."



The State Department also said it had re-designated 10 other nations as "countries of particular concern" under the International Religious Freedom Act for having engaged in or tolerated egregious violations of religious freedom.

The re-designated countries were China, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

- Web Desk/Reuters