Celebrity chef Zubaida Tariq passes away

KARACHI: Eminent chef and media personality Zubaida Tariq breathed her last in Karachi late on Thursday, according to her family she was admitted on Wednesday night in a private hospital.
Zubaida Tariq, widely called as Zubaida Aapa, was known and respected among her fans for her handy culinary and housekeeping tips (totkas). She was a cooking expert and a household name. She was youngest sister of renowned TV personality and scriptwriter Anwar Maqsood.
Zubaida Tariq hosted several culinary shows, sharing the traditional ideas to maintain balanced life, She also wrote many cookbooks.
According to Zubaida Apa's family, her funeral prayers will be offeredÂ at Sultan Masjid DHA after Friday prayers.
