PAF fully prepared to defend all aerial frontiers of Pakistan: Air chief

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited, Headquarter Air Defence Command on Thursday.



On his arrival, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Zahoor Faisal, Air Officer Commanding, Air Defence Command.

Air Chief visited the Air Defence command and control centre and witnessed the ongoing operations carried out by the Air Defenders of the country.

The visit was undertaken with a purpose to assess the operational readiness of the various installations of the Air Defence Command of Pakistan Air Force.



During the visit the Air Chief observed that the PAF was fully prepared to defend all the aerial frontiers of the country.

Interacting with the combat crew of Pakistan Air Force, the Air Chief appreciated their level of motivation in performing this sacred duty of defending the aerial frontiers round the clock.

He added that we must remain focused and make concerted efforts to keep the Pakistan Air Force in highest state of operational readiness.

The Air Chief reiterated PAFs resolve to safeguard the territorial integrity and sovereignty of motherland at all costs.