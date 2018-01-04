Thu January 04, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 4, 2018

Share

COAS visits family of Major Ishaq Shaheed

Funeral prayers for Major Ishaq offered in Lahore

Major Ishaq who lost his life during an anti-terror operation in Dera Ismail KhanLAHORE: ...

Security forces kill two terrorists involved in attack on Major Ishaq

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists involved in attack on Major Ishaq and arrested other four in Kulachi, DIK, Inter Services Public Relations said Thursday.

According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, terrorist Zahir Shah and his one accomplice of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were involved in attack on Major Ishaq, who was martyred on November 22 last year.

The terrorists were killed by security forces through an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO)

Four other terrorists arrested, the ISPR said and added that the terrorists were again on the mission of planting IED in the area.

Forces were tracing the attackers based on intelligence lead and successfully found them.

Pak army major martyred in DI Khan operation

RAWALPINDI: A senior army official has embraced martyrdom in exchange of  fire  with terrorists in Dera Ismail  Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , the military said on Wednesday.The exchange...

Major Ishaq of the Pakistan Army was martyred in an operation against terrorists in the Kulachi area on November 22.

The 28-year-old Major embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire with militants. The officer hailed from the Khushab district in Punjab and left behind a widow and a one-year-old son.

Kulachi is known as a place where terrorists have been operating. 

