Thu January 04, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 4, 2018

Japan appreciates Pakistan’s anti-terror role

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability received appreciation from the Japanese government which also acknowledged Islamabad’s role in fight against terrorism.

Japan’s Foreign Minister, Taro Kono called on Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

The visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour upon his arrival at the military headquarters where he also laid floral wreath at ‘Shuhada’ monument, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Japanese foreign minister was given briefing on Pakistan’s war on terror and contributions towards regional peace. He appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability.

He said that Japan looked forward to enhance its security cooperation with Pakistan, especially in the field of counter-terrorism. He also informed about Japanese assistance for rehabilitation of TDPs (Temporarily Displaced Persons) and provision of scanning equipment for border crossing points.

The COAS thanked Japanese foreign minister for his visit and acknowledgment of Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and assistance in counter-terrorism domain.

