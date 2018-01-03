Gen. Bajwa visits North Waziristan, briefed on security situation

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited North Waziristan Agency (NWA), where he was briefed about security situation, rehabilitation of TDPs and progress on socio-economic development projects in the Agency.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, the Army Chief laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument Miran Shah.

General officer Commanding Miran Shah gave detailed briefing about security situation, rehabilitation of TDPs and progress on socio-economic development projects in the Agency.

General Bajwa also visited newly constructed border forts and fencing along Pak-Afghan border.

The Army Chief appreciated efforts of the formation for speedy and quality work for border security measures.

Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander Peshawar Corps was present during the visit.