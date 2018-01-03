Pakistan Navy displays impressive fire power in Arabian Sea

KARACHI: In an impressive fire power display, Live Weapon Firing was conducted by Pakistan Navy's newly commissioned Fast Attack Craft (Missile), PNS HIMMAT in the North Arabian Sea.



PNS HIMMAT fired indigenously developed Harbah Naval Cruise Missile, which is a Surface to Surface anti-ship missile with Land Attack capability. The missile accurately hit its target signifying the impressive capabilities of Harbah Naval Weapon System.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the firing onboard Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR.



The successful live weapon firing has once again demonstrated the credible fire power of Pakistan Navy and the impeccable level of indigenization in high tech weaponry achieved by Pakistan's defence industry. This is a clear manifestation of Government's resolve to achieve self reliance in this field.

On this occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his utmost satisfaction on the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet units and commended the efforts of all those involved in achieving this significant milestone successfully.

He emphasized the need to capitalize on indigenous defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign countries.

Chief of the Naval Staff reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan Navy to ensure seaward defence of Pakistan and safeguard national maritime interests at all costs.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also appreciated the efforts made by our Engineers and Researchers in making Harbah Naval Weapon System project a success.