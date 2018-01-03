Crisis looms over PML-N’s Balochistan govt

QUETTA: PML (N)-led coalition government in Balochistan is bracing for a serious crisis as another cabinet member resigned after a no-trust motion was submitted against Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.

14 lawmakers on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against the chief minister who had to cut short his foreign trip to handle the emerging political situation.

Today, Special Assistant to CM Prince Ahmed Ali Ahmedzai forwarded his resignation to the governor.

A day earlier, CM Zehri sacked Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti and Special Assistant to the CM on Excise and Taxation Mir Amanullah Notezai of the PML-Q for supporting the motion.

The motion, which was submitted by former deputy speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Syed Agha Raza, was signed by a total of 14 parliamentarians. In the motion, the provincial lawmakers mentioned that the resolution is being moved as per Article 136 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for a vote of no-confidence against the chief minister, Government of Balochistan.

The Article 136(1) of the Constitution reads: A resolution for a vote of no-confidence moved by not less than twenty per cent of the total membership of the Provincial Assembly may be passed against the Chief Minister by the Provincial Assembly.

Under the Constitution, a no-confidence motion is to be tabled in the House within seven days. Political observers in the provincial capital have been speaking of differences in the provincial government for quite some time as several provincial lawmakers are not happy with the way of working of Chief Minister Zehri.

It was told that the blockage of funds and pending decision on the deputy speaker added fuel to fire. The opposition parties have also given a green signal to support the rebel group within the government.

However, Quddus Bizenjo claimed that they have the support of simple majority in the 65-member provincial assembly. As many as 53 of the 65 lawmakers in the Balochistan Assembly are part of the government. Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party, PML-Q, JUI-F and MWM are the coalition partners of the government.



Political observers say that in view of the political developments in the country there is a possibility of emergence of a new alliance in Balochistan to set up a new government till the formation of a caretaker government before the elections. They say the federal government of PML-N would not like any move for the imposition of Governorâ€™s rule before the Senate Elections.

Meanwhile, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), PML-Nâ€™s main coalition partner in Balochistan threw its weight behind the ruling party in response to the provincial oppositionâ€™s no-confidence motion against the chief minister.

â€œWe stand by our principles and will support our coalition partners,â€ PkMAP Chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai said while addressing a press conference at the MPAs hostel in Quetta. Achakzai also urged the opposition legislators to withdrawn their no-confidence motion. He said that his party and the Balochistan chief minister were being victimised for supporting Nawaz Sharif.