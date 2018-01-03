Three suspected terrorists gunned down in BaldiaTown encounter

KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Tuesday claimed to have killed three suspected terrorists, affiliated with banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in late night shootout out at Karachi’s Baldia Town area.

As per details, Rangers and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police conducted a targeted operation in Kaimkhani Colony area of Baldia Town on a tip-off regarding the presence of suspected terrorists belonging to TTP.

According to security officials, as the cops approached a house to search, the alleged terrorists restored to firing for escaping the arrest, injuring two Rangers and a CTD personnel, while in retaliation three suspects were killed, however, some of their accomplices managed to flee the scene taking the advantage of darkness.

The LEAs have recovered two suicide jackets, two improvised explosive devices, a 9MM pistol, and two SMGs from the alleged hideout of the suspected terrorists. While the bodies of the deceased suspects were being examined to establish their identities.