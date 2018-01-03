Wed January 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

After Pakistan, Trump threatens to cut aid to Palestinians

WASHINGTON: No let-up in Donald Trump's tirade as  in his another tweet on Tuesday he said that  US may withhold funding to Palestinians like Pakistan, accusing that they are "no longer willing to talk peace."

In his latest tweet, US President said; "It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue."


US President Donald Trump has admitted the Middle East peace process was stalled and suggested that he may cut US aid to Palestinians, currently worth more than $300 million a year.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that the United States was withholding $255 million in aid from Pakistan over what US claims because of its failure to cooperate fully in America´s fight against terrorism.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Nawaz Sharif says Trump's tweet regrettable

Nawaz Sharif says Trump's tweet regrettable

PML-N fulfilled obligation to overcome country's energy deficit: PM Abbasi

PML-N fulfilled obligation to overcome country's energy deficit: PM Abbasi
Imran responds to 'ignorant, ungrateful' Trump, urges Pak to learn lesson from humiliation

Imran responds to 'ignorant, ungrateful' Trump, urges Pak to learn lesson from humiliation

Nawaz dismisses speculations over Saudi visit

Nawaz dismisses speculations over Saudi visit
Load More load more