After Pakistan, Trump threatens to cut aid to Palestinians

WASHINGTON: No let-up in Donald Trump's tirade asÂ in his another tweet on Tuesday he said thatÂ US may withhold funding to Palestinians like Pakistan, accusing that they are "no longer willing to talk peace."

In his latest tweet, US President said; "It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They donâ€™t even want to negotiate a long overdue."







US President Donald Trump has admitted the Middle East peace process was stalled and suggested that he may cut US aid to Palestinians, currently worth more than $300 million a year.



Earlier on Tuesday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that the United States was withholding $255 million in aid from Pakistan over what US claims because of its failure to cooperate fully in AmericaÂ´s fight against terrorism.

