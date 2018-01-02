Two FC men among five injured in Quetta terrorist attack

QUETTA: Five people including two security personnel were injured as militants launched gun and bomb attack at a checkpost in Baleli area of Quetta.



Security forces killed two terrorists in retaliatory fire when the terrorists ambushed FC checkpost in Baleli, security sources said.

Firing was also heard in the area, police said.

Law enforcers have cordoned off the area and the injured have been rushed to CMH Quetta.