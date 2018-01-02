Groundbreaking of Air University campus held at aviation city Kamra

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark event in the history of PAF, the groundbreaking ceremony of Air University Aerospace and Aviation Campus was held at newly established, Aviation City Kamra.



Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was the chief guest at the occasion. Air Chief Marshal, Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion.

Federal Ministers, high ranking defence and civil officers along with heads of various academic institutions attended the ceremony.



The Prime Minister carried out the earth breaking and later unveiled the plaque of Air University Campus.

On this auspicious occasion, he along with Air Chief offered Dua for the progress and prosperity of this premier institution at Kamra.

Air Vice Marshal (retd) Faaiz Amir, Vice Chancellor Air University briefed the audience about the salient features of this campus.

Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, Chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra in his welcome address highlighted various contours of the newly established Aviation City, which is aimed to become aviation hub in the region.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said, â€œThe realization of Air University Aerospace & Aviation Campus is in fact part of the strategic vision of Pakistan Air Force to develop Industry-Academia linkage in the form of Aviation City. It is heartening to share that this strategic initiative also holds significant potential to attract a large number of international scholars and trainees who, besides providing intellectual exchange, would enhance Pakistanâ€™s image with obvious economic and diplomatic gains. The Campus would also play a significant role in addressing the emergent new geopolitical realities in the region.â€

â€œI am confident that with the governmentâ€™s patronage, PAF will be able to achieve a wide range of strategic gains linked to aviation technology. Surely, this is a path to self-reliance that we have pledged to follow and I am confident that Aviation City, Kamra would play a pivotal role in providing desired impetus to our cutting-edge indigenization programmes together with strengthening the local industry and harnessing the demands of foreign aviation industry by promoting joint research and production ventures.â€

Addressing the august gathering, the Prime Minister said, â€œI acknowledge PAFâ€™s commitment towards development of Aviation Industry and promotion of higher education in less privileged areas of Pakistan. On this momentous occasion, I would like to appreciate the sincere efforts and personal involvement of Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for self-reliance through indigenization.â€

The Prime Minister further said, â€œThe current challenges facing the country demand greater focus on indigenous efforts. This requires skilled manpower which entails investment in education. As such, developed nations invest heavily in education and their leadership focuses on Human Resource for re-shaping the destiny of the countries. In the same spirit, Pakistanâ€™s vision 2025 has prioritized Knowledge Economy as one of the seven pillars.â€