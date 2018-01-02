Female cab drivers gaining popularity among commuters

ISLAMABAD: The female cab drivers gaining popularity among females commuters in federal capital as transport companies introduced female cab drivers.

The female cab drivers operating in Islamabad highly appreciated the companies for providing business opportunities in transport sector.

Talking to APP, female driver Kausar Ahmed said she attached with local transport company from last six months, sharing her experience being a cab driver, she said in start she was confused but it is a wonderful experience for her.

She said that most people respect her because it is something new for them in federal capital.

She said that most passengers behave respectably which was encouraging for her and other female cab drivers.

Zunaira Khan, a passenger said that she hired a car and it was surprise for her to see female cab driver, adding that it was really great experience and very fantastic journey with female cab driver.

Another commuter Faiza Hassan said," I had a wonderful experience by going to office daily with having a female cab driver as this would help us in communication purpose but also to have ease to go with same segment.

"Another cab driver Fareen Ahmed said ,"I advise to those ladies who were qualified enough but donot have a job she could easily become a cab driver which is respectable job I must say as I being myself a mother of two children and having masters degree I can be a part of this company with ideal timings by taking number of rides".

A commuter Saba Erum shared her experience with female cab driver,"It was really comfortable with having immediate services and affordable fareâ€.



