Trump briefed by Pakistan's enemies: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump was briefed by enemies of Pakistan, a day after the US President accused Islamabad of "lies and deceit".

“ Anyone who is aware of the facts is not prepared to accept Trump’s statement, ” Khan said while talking to reporters..

He said Pakistan bore the brunt of the war , incurring loss to the tunes 100 billion dollars and losing 70,000 lives.

Trump's statement implies that he didn't have background knowledge of war.

"I always said it is not our war, we should not join it. Unfortunately, the money Trump is talking about has caused destruction and is bringing humiliation to us. Pakistan rendered sacrifices, incurred losses and still we are being humiliated.

American President is pursuing agenda of our enemies. We should learn the lesson that we will get humiliated and destroyed, if we fight someone else war for money.

I was called Taliban Khan, when I had said this war is not ours, I was ridiculed and called rightest, but today facts have emerged ."