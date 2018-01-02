Tue January 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 2, 2018

PM calls cabinet meeting to discuss Trump's statement


ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned the emergency federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) to evolve the  the strategy in wake of  US president Donald Trump's latest statement , in which he leveled unfounded allegations on Pakistan. While the National Security Committee (NSC) will meet on Wednesday.

The meeting will discuss the Trumps’ anti-Pakistan statement, formulating the strategy  to tackle the challenges can be faced  after  this new controversy. The issues related to country’s security situation would also be taken into consideration in the meeting.

NSC meeting on Wednesday

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will chair NSC meeting which would be  attended by senior civil and military officials, including the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee, services chiefs, ministers of defence, interior, foreign affairs and finance.

Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar and National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Janjua are also expected  to attend that crucial meeting.

The meeting would discuss  the trump's latest tweet in which he accused Islamabad of harboring violent extremists and lying about it. Ongoing military operations on the Pak-Afghan border as well as the internal security situation of the country and the situation along the Line of Control in Kashmir would also be discussed.

According to details, the US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted that Pakistan has received 33 billion dollars from United States in aid over the last 15 years, and what t gave in return   “nothing but lies and deceit”.

He added that  Islamabad thinks of US leaders “As Fools”.


The US president’s streak of unfounded allegations against Pakistan has been a trend since Trump announced the administration’s latest national security strategy.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, in response to a tweet by US President Donald Trump, said that Pakistan has already refused to ‘do more’ for the United States.

It is learnt that soon after Trump’s tweet came to the fore, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and briefed him on the situation. The prime minister also contacted Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa over telephone and discussed the situation in detail.

Earlier on Monday, commenting on the United States President Donald Trump'statement , Special Assistant to the prime minister, Dr. Musadik Malik said that being a responsible nation Pakistan would respond to Trump's latest tweet in line of international diplomatic norms.

