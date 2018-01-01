Eight injured in two explosions in Chaman

CHAMAN: At least eight people including three police and Levies personnel sustained injuries in two explosions in Chaman, police said Monday.



Police said the first blast took place near police checkpoint at Mall Road. As the crowd assembled at the site of the explosion, second blast occurred.

Eight people sustained injuries in the two explosions. Three police and Levies personnel were among the injured.

The injured people have been rushed to nearby hospital.

The nature of the blasts were yet to be ascertained

Law enforcers have cordoned off the area after the incident.