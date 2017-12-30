Sat December 30, 2017
National

AFP
December 30, 2017

Five personnel of FC martyred as tanker hit them in Kharan

KHARAN: At least five personnel of security forces were martyred when an oil tanker hit them in Kharan town on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the tanker carrying smuggled Iranian diesel was on its way when Frontier Corps personnel signaled it for checking but its deriver did not stop and trying to manage escape from the scene.

The FC personnel were chasing it while fleeing tanker hit their vehicle.

As a result, five of them personnel died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital for legal formalities where the victim were identified as Subaidar, Badeshah, Syed,Yousuf, Muhammad Naeem and Yousuf.

Frontier Corps personnel took the tanker into custody while its driver managed to escape from the scene.

FC and Levies force cordoned off the entire and started efforts to arrest driver.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri strongly condemned the incident and directed concerned deportment to arrest accused as possible as soon for bring them to justice.

