Opponents have no substantial issue to address in their rallies: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday in a hit back at critics who target former party president Nawaz Sharif said fear of Nawaz Sharif has led his political opponents to form political alliances.

While addressing PML-N workers, she added that the politics of the country revolves around the PML-N president and his opponents have become impatient as they do not have any substantial issue to address in their rallies and meetings.

The PML-N drew strong criticism against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan, saying, â€œHe has been crying foul for four years and the PTI leader has repeatedly changed his stance in the disqualification case he was facing.â€

She pointed out that the decision in the disqualification reference against Imran Khan proved that iqama was only an excuse and the actual target was Nawaz.

During the course, the former prime ministerâ€™s daughter remained of the view that the ongoing accountability hearing in the NAB references filed against her family â€“ will not find anything against the Sharif family.

"They dragged Nawaz Sharif to court four times yet did not find any corruption against him," the PML-N leader urged, adding that the PML-N will again win the elections in 2018 and retain its power.

Maryam claimed that the witnesses do not know the reason they have come to testify for and added that she herself has seen on "four occasions that witnesses have said that they were given the papers".

In her speech, she also carried a tirade against Tahirul Qadri saying the All Parties Conference being held under his chairmanship will fail as it "has failed before".