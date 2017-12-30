Gen (retd) Khalid Shamim Wynne dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Former Chairman ofÂ Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee GeneralÂ (retd) Khalid ShamimÂ Â Wynne has been killed in a road accident nearÂ Chakri on Saturday, according to Geo TV.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army confirmed, the death of Gen Wynne's in the road accident which it said took placeÂ in Chakri area of Rawalpindi.
GeoÂ Â TV reported a son ofÂ Khalid Shamim Wynee was also injured in the accident which took place when tyre of the car they were travelling inÂ burst near Chakri.Â
Â General Wynne wasÂ promoted as four-star General and replaced General Tariq Majid as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on 7 October 2010.Â
HeÂ was appointed as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee by President Asif Ali Zardari, on the advice of Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.
He retired on 7 October 2013.
RAWALPINDI: Former Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (retd) Khalid Shamim Wynne has been killed in a road accident near Chakri on Saturday, according to Geo TV.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army confirmed, the death of Gen Wynne's in the road accident which it said took place in Chakri area of Rawalpindi.
Geo TV reported a son of Khalid Shamim Wynee was also injured in the accident which took place when tyre of the car they were travelling in burst near Chakri.
General Wynne was promoted as four-star General and replaced General Tariq Majid as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on 7 October 2010.
He was appointed as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee by President Asif Ali Zardari, on the advice of Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.
He retired on 7 October 2013.
Comments