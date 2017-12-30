Sat December 30, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 30, 2017

Gen (retd) Khalid Shamim Wynne dies in road accident

RAWALPINDI: Former Chairman of  Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General  (retd) Khalid Shamim   Wynne has been killed in a road accident near  Chakri on Saturday, according to Geo TV.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army confirmed, the death of Gen Wynne's in the road accident which it said took place  in Chakri area of Rawalpindi.

Geo   TV reported a son of  Khalid Shamim Wynee was also injured in the accident which took place when tyre of the car they were travelling in  burst near Chakri. 

 General Wynne was  promoted as four-star General and replaced General Tariq Majid as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on 7 October 2010. 

He  was appointed as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee by President Asif Ali Zardari, on the advice of Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

He retired on 7 October 2013.

