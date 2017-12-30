Gen (retd) Khalid Shamim Wynne dies in road accident

RAWALPINDI: Former Chairman ofÂ Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee GeneralÂ (retd) Khalid ShamimÂ Â Wynne has been killed in a road accident nearÂ Chakri on Saturday, according to Geo TV.



Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army confirmed, the death of Gen Wynne's in the road accident which it said took placeÂ in Chakri area of Rawalpindi.

GeoÂ Â TV reported a son ofÂ Khalid Shamim Wynee was also injured in the accident which took place when tyre of the car they were travelling inÂ burst near Chakri.Â

Â General Wynne wasÂ promoted as four-star General and replaced General Tariq Majid as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on 7 October 2010.Â

HeÂ was appointed as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee by President Asif Ali Zardari, on the advice of Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.



He retired on 7 October 2013.

