Four alleged criminals gunned down in Multan shootout





MULTAN: Police claimed to have killed four alleged criminals in a late night shootout on FridayÂ in the jurisdiction of Seetal Mari police station.

According to Police,Â Â the terrorists were involved in gang-rape during a robbery.

As per details, five armed men had entered Zulfiqar's house with the intention to rob. During the robbery, they gang-raped a lady in the house, said police.

While police had arrested two of those robbers, Ajmal and Ashraf, soon after the incident, and were conducting a raid on their information to nab their accomplices, who allegedly attackedÂ the police teamÂ to help the arrested suspects escape the detention. Police befittingly responded and killed two of the attackers, Abdul Malik (alias Malki) and Qamar (alias Goda). However, both the detainees were also killed by their accomplices' firing during the encounter.

Â According to police three of their accomplices managed to escape by taking the advantage of dark hours.Â