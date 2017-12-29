Navy fully cognizant of challenges in wake of CPEC: Naval Chief

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade for the year 2017 was held at PN Dockyard. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.



The Efficiency Competition Parade is conducted annually by Fleet Command of Pakistan Navy to mark the culmination of its operational year in which efficiency shields are awarded to selected Fleet units based on their overall performance throughout the year.



While addressing the officers and men, Chief of the Naval Staff commended Pakistan Navy Fleet on successful accomplishment of operational objectives.

The Naval Chief highlighted that Pakistan Navy is entrusted with the sacred duty of safeguarding the national maritime interests under the challenging internal and external security environment. The Admiral further said that Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of the challenges in the wake of CPEC and operationalization of Gwadar Port.

He stated that during 2017, besides operational' activities, Pakistan Navy Fleet units had actively participated in-several major bilateral exercises including Exercise NUSRAT-VII, FREE OSPREY, SEA THUNDER, SEA TRENCH, SEA LION and TADBEER-E-BEHR.

Besides, conduct of multi-national exercise AMAN-17 in Pakistani waters, regular participation of Pakistan Navy Fleet units' in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan and Combined Task Forces-150 & 151 and recently conducted flood relief operation in Sri Lanka has not only augmented Pakistanâ€™s maritime relations at regional level but also demonstrated Pakistan Navyâ€™s potential and importance with regards to regional peace and stability.

Earlier, in his welcome, Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted the operational achievements of PN Fleet and presented the resume of Fleet activities undertaken during the year 2017.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff gave away the prizes to PN units adjudged best in their respective Squadrons.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior serving and retired naval officers and personnel of Pakistan Navy.Â