Bahria University organizes film fest to encourage aspiring filmmakers

KARACHI: Providing an avenue to budding film makers of recent times, media students of Bahria University organized a short film festival at their alma mater on Thursday.



As a first, the festival proved to be a distinct platform to a total of twelve shortlisted candidates from across Pakistan, aiming to showcase their talent and present their work to an audience of renowned film makers, students and the public.

Entries were judged based on the themes of culture, tradition, heritage, architecture and social awareness issues.

The winning title and a cash prize of PKR 25,000 were claimed byÂ young film maker Mohsin Aliâ€™s â€˜88 Menâ€™. The first runner up was One Shot by Rabi Khan who won PKR 15,000 and the third prize of PKR 5,000 was won by Tu Koi Aur Hai by Abid Rizvi.

Mah-e-Darakshan, Head of Bahria University Media Studies Department said, â€œAt Bahria, our ambition is to provide students with the essential experiences and practical learning that will prepare them for the work force. Over the past 8 years, the Media Studies department has prepared a new generation of professionals who are making a difference across Pakistanâ€™s media industry. The Film Festival is yet another effort to provide a platform for students to showcase their abilities and better equip them with the requirements of the mainstream media industry.â€

The event served a purpose of enlightening filmmaking students with hands-on practical experience, as well as offering meaningful entertainment for the viewing audience.

Amongst the esteemed panel of judges was renowned model Abbas Jafri, commercial model Uzair Hasan and film producer Kashif KT along with various others.

The event concluded with a Qawwali performance by Hamza Akram Qawwal which was fervently enjoyed by the audiences alike.Â