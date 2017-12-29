Fri December 29, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 29, 2017

Traffic sergeant killing case: MPA Majeed Achakzai released

QUETTA: Majeed Achakza, a member of Balochistan Assembly, was released from jail on Friday a day after   an anti-terrorism court (ATC)  approved his bail plea in a case pertaining to the killing of a traffic sergeant in a vehicular accident.

A large number MPA's supporters  welcomed  Achakzai  and showered  him with rose petals  as  he was  released  from months log detention .

The ATC judge approved the bail plea against surety bonds of Rs50,000, according to Geo News.

The Member of Balochistan Assembly was arrested after his vehicle ran over a traffic sergeant earlier this year.

Traffic sergeant Haji Attaullah had been run over by the provincial legislator in June this year.

Police had initially registered a first investigation report (FIR) against an unknown accused.

Achakzai was only arrested after a video of the hit and run was shared widely on social media prompting the authorities to take action against the legislator.

The counsel for Achakzai had submitted the bail application before ATC Judge Dawood Khan Nasar.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on June 28 took a suo moto notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Balochistan police.

After reports of a comprise with the MPA surfaced, the deceased traffic policeman’s son denied any such agreement.  

