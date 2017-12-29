Gwadar Shipyard project to start shortly, says Chief of Naval Staff





KARACHI: The Chief of the Naval Staff Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Thursday announced the establishment of shipyard in Gwadar, saying that the project would commence shortly and will be completed in three to five years.



Addressing "PN-Industrial Seminar" at Pakistan Navy Engineering College, Admiral Abbasi said that the global scenario in general and regional geo-political situation in particular warranted concrete and long-term policy decisions for achieving self-reliance on many fronts.

He added that in the present era of globalization and technological innovation, we need to join hands and create collaborations and partnerships that can add value to our national economy and strengthen our national defence.

He said; â€œTechnical know-how and basic industrial infrastructure to support research and development was available in the country. However, it is time to integrate and optimise these facilities with a view to further strengthen the process of self-reliance.â€

The naval chief further emphasised to increase the number of ports in the country to cater to future requirements and maritime challenges. He said that Pakistan Navy was the custodian of blue economy and maritime awareness was the need of the hour in the context of contemporary maritime affairs.

He also said that through meaningful engagement of the private sector and in the presence of a well-articulated strategy, Pakistan would attain complete self-reliance through untiring efforts.

The seminar was attended by a large number of PN officers, representatives of local industries and prominent members of the academia.