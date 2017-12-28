Thu December 28, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 28, 2017

Imran says will back PAT's decision on Model Town tragedy

Panama, Iqama only a tip of corruption iceberg: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said he had always maintained that Panama and Iqama were only a tip of the corruption iceberg.

In a tweet Imran Khan said, “I have always maintained Panama & Iqama were only a tip of the corruption iceberg.”

Khan said he would hold a press conference Friday and would reveal more facts about the ill-gotten wealth/properties stashed abroad by the Sharifs and their corruption mafia.

Earlier in his tweets Imran said we were right in doing the dharna to get an investigation so next elections would be free and fair.

Now it must be clear to all how PML-N vote bank went from 6.8 million in 2008 to 15 million in 2013.

In 2013 General Elections, MQM, PPP and PML-N had first selected their own umpires (ECP ); then with their collusion the three parties rigged the 2013 elections in their respective areas. 

