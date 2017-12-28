Two Air Officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has promoted Air Commodore Haseeb Gul and Air Commodore Zulfiquar Ahmad Qureshi to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.



Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Gul was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in January, 1988. He is a qualified Flying Instructor.

During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Transport Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Director Air Transport and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel- Airmen) at Air Headquarters. He has also served as Defence AttachÃ© to Italy.

He is a graduate of National Defence University and Air Command & Staff College (Jordan). He holds Masterâ€™s degrees in War Studies and Defence Management. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Zulfiquar Ahmad Qureshi was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988. He is a qualified Flying Instructor.

During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Training Squadron and a Flying Wing. He has also served as Commandant College of Flying Training Wing, PAF Academy Asghar Khan.

He has also served in UAE on deputation.

He is a graduate of Combat Commandersâ€™ School, Air War College and National Defence University. He holds Masterâ€™s degree in Strategic Studies and M Phil in Public Policy & Strategic Security Management. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).