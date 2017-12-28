Thu December 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Two Air Officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has promoted Air Commodore Haseeb Gul and Air Commodore Zulfiquar Ahmad Qureshi to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Gul was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in January, 1988. He is a qualified Flying Instructor.

During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Transport Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Director Air Transport and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel- Airmen) at Air Headquarters. He has also served as Defence Attaché to Italy.

He is a graduate of National Defence University and Air Command & Staff College (Jordan). He holds Master’s degrees in War Studies and Defence Management. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Zulfiquar Ahmad Qureshi was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988. He is a qualified Flying Instructor.

During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Training Squadron and a Flying Wing. He has also served as Commandant College of Flying Training Wing, PAF Academy Asghar Khan.

He has also served in UAE on deputation.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and National Defence University. He holds Master’s degree in Strategic Studies and M Phil in Public Policy & Strategic Security Management. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan rejects Indian allegations over Kulbhushan’s meeting with family

Pakistan rejects Indian allegations over Kulbhushan’s meeting with family
Panama, Iqama only a tip of corruption iceberg: Imran

Panama, Iqama only a tip of corruption iceberg: Imran
Interior Minister says India using Afghan soil to sabotage CPEC

Interior Minister says India using Afghan soil to sabotage CPEC
Pakistan occupies significant place in Russia’s foreign policy: Russian CG

Pakistan occupies significant place in Russia’s foreign policy: Russian CG
Load More load more