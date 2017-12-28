Pakistan occupies significant place in Russia’s foreign policy: Russian CG

KARACHI: Pakistan and Russian relations had strengthened in last three to four years and the two countries were making efforts to find ways in bringing peace in the region, claimed Russian Consul General in Karachi Dr. Aleksandr Khozin.



Addressing a press briefing in Karachi, Dr Khozin said Pakistan occupied a significant place in Russiaâ€™s foreign policy priorities and is considered as an important business partner in various fields including energy and metallurgy. It is highlighted Pakistanâ€™s desire to forge a long term and multidimensional partnership with the Russian Federation, he said.

Khozin said that in a meeting on the sidelines of the 72nd UNGA session in New York on Friday, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed mutual efforts for strengthening of Pakistan-Russia relations and the prevailing international and regional security situation.

Khawaja Asif had expressed Pakistan's desire for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia in diverse fields, emphasising the need for promoting trade and economic cooperation, Dr Khozin said.

The two leaders also had in-depth discussion on the efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The consul general said Foreign Minister Lavrov had extended invitation to Khawaja Asif to visit Moscow for bilateral consultations on strengthening bilateral relations and exchanging views about the international and regional issues, he said.

The Consul General said Russia, which is historically built on the principles of a peaceful co-existence of cultures, faiths and ethnicities, is paying great attention to efforts to bring society together on the basis of eternal spiritual and moral values.

â€œWe consider this as a major factor in securing the dynamic and sustainable development of the country and strengthening its position in international affairs.â€

We believe that the solidarity of the global community should be based on traditional ideals shared by the worldâ€™s leading religions and cultures.Â