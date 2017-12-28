Thu December 28, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 28, 2017

ATC approves bail plea of MPA Majeed Achakzai in traffic sergeant killing case

QUETTA: An anti-terrorism   court (ATC) on Thursday approved bail plea of Abdul Majeed Achakza, a member of Balochistan Assembly, i n a  case pertaining to the killing of a traffic sergeant in a vehicular accident.

The ATC judge approved the bail plea against   surety bonds of  Rs50,000, according to Geo News.

The Member of Balochistan Assembly was arrested after his vehicle ran over a traffic  sergeant earlier this year.

Traffic sergeant Haji Attaullah had been run over by the provincial legislator in June this year. 

Police had initially registered a first investigation report (FIR) against an unknown accused. 

 Achakzai was only arrested after a video of the hit and run was shared widely on social media prompting the authorities to take action against the legislator.

 The counsel for Achakzai had submitted the bail application before ATC Judge Dawood Khan Nasar. 

 The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on June 28 took a suo moto notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Balochistan police. 

 After reports of a comprise with the MPA surfaced, the deceased traffic policeman’s son denied any such agreement.  


Pakistan rejects Indian allegations over Kulbhushan’s meeting with family

Panama, Iqama only a tip of corruption iceberg: Imran

Two Air Officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal

Interior Minister says India using Afghan soil to sabotage CPEC

