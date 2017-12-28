Thu December 28, 2017
National

December 28, 2017

Another MQM lawmaker joins PSP

KARACHI: Another Member of Sindh Assembly belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Thursday joined the Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP).

According to Geo TV, Shiraz Waheed was elected from Korangi’s PS-123 constituency.

PSP leader Mustafa Kamal welcomed the lawmaker in his party at a press conference.

 During the media talk, the former Karachi mayor harshly criticized the Sindh government over bad governance. 

MQM suffered a major blow when Deputy Karachi Mayor Arshad Wohra joined the Pak-Sarzameen Party.

MQM leader Farooq Sattar earlier this month filed a reference with the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking to deseat the MQM lawmakers who have defected to the PSP.

The lawmakers include Asif Hasnain, Salman Baloch, Erum Azim Farooqi, Sheikh Abdullah, Khalid bin Wilayat, Irtaza Khalil, Nadeem Razi, Abdul Razaq, Arif Maseeh and Bilqees Mukhtiar.

