Thu December 28, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 28, 2017

Jadhav admitted to involvement in terrorist activities in meeting with mother, wife

Convicted Indian spy Kulbhusan Jadhav admitted to his involvement in terror activities and his role as a spy during his recent meeting with his mother and wife that took place in Pakistan Foreign Office, Indian media reported.

According to reports, Jadhav told his mother and wife that he orchestrated a spate of terror attacks in Pakistan.

"But why are you saying all this? You were doing business in Iran from where you were abducted. You must tell the truth," Indian media quoted his mother as having asked his convicted son when Jadhav greeted the two women by confessing that he was, as his charge sheet read, indeed an Indian spy and a terrorist”

The meeting triggered a new spat,  with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of violating ground rules finalized by the two countries.

Pakistan has categorically rejected as baseless the Indian allegations that came 24 hours after the visit of the wife and mother of Indian Navy's Commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, a convicted terrorist and a RAW spy who has confessed to his crimes.

“We do not wish to indulge in a meaningless battle of words. Our openness and transparency belies these allegations,” a statement by the Foreign Office said on Wednesday. The statement pointed out that if the Indian concerns are serious, the guests or the Indian deputy high commissioner should have raised them during the visit with the media which was readily available at a safe distance, as requested by India. “The fact is that Jadhav’s mother publicly thanked Pakistan for its humanitarian gesture. This was recorded by the media. Nothing more needs to be said,” the Foreign Office said.

In This Story

