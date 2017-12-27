Wed December 27, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 27, 2017

Some exceptional penalties awarded by courts in 2017

KARACHI: Courts had issued some exceptional orders in various cases during 2017 in Sindh.

In one of the cases, a magistrate had ordered a citizen involved in violation of traffic rules to exhort commuters of obeying traffic laws at a busy chowrangi.

According to Clause V of the Probation of Offenders Ordinance 1960, punishments meant to bring betterment in the society may be awarded to the offenders who are found involved in minor crimes.

Experts said that these penalties would prove useful for the society as prisons are already overcrowded.

In another case, a court had ordered a man over bounced cheque to make arrangements for Juma prayers at a mosque.

In Larkana, a court had directed a gambler to maintain cleanliness of a school for a year.

