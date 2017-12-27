Wed December 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan marks anniversary of Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom

 The 10th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is being   observed today (Wednesday)  across the country with great zeal and respect, renewing the pledge to make Pakistan stronger and viable in all aspects.

Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to become prime minister of a Muslim country, was assassinated on December 27, 2007 in an attack after addressing an election rally in Rawalpindi. 

Hundreds of thousands of people from different parts of the country, including the PPP leaders, are gathered at Garhi Khuda Bux, travelling in caravans from every nook and corner of Pakistan to pay tributes to their leader.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari are due to  address a huge e rally at Garhi Khuda Bux.

The workers  are offering  Fateha at the graves of Benazir Bhutto,  Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and other Bhutto family members.

Television channels are telecasting special transmissions to commemorate the anniversary of  Benazir Bhutto, while newspapers have published special editions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Some exceptional penalties awarded by courts in 2017

Some exceptional penalties awarded by courts in 2017
Benazir was punished for defending democracy, fighting dictatorship, says Bilawal

Benazir was punished for defending democracy, fighting dictatorship, says Bilawal
PM Abbasi inaugurates Hazara Motorway

PM Abbasi inaugurates Hazara Motorway
Zardari telephones Qadri, meeting likely on Friday

Zardari telephones Qadri, meeting likely on Friday
Load More load more