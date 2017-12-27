Pakistan marks anniversary of Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom

Â The 10th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is beingÂ Â observed today (Wednesday)Â across the country with great zeal and respect, renewing the pledge to make Pakistan stronger and viable in all aspects.

Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to become prime minister of a Muslim country, was assassinated on December 27, 2007 in an attack after addressing an election rally in Rawalpindi.Â

Hundreds of thousands of people from different parts of the country, including the PPP leaders, are gathered at Garhi Khuda Bux, travelling in caravans from every nook and corner of Pakistan to pay tributes to their leader.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari are due toÂ address a huge e rally at Garhi Khuda Bux.



The workersÂ are offeringÂ Fateha at the graves of Benazir Bhutto,Â Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and other Bhutto family members.

Television channels are telecasting special transmissions to commemorate the anniversary ofÂ Benazir Bhutto, while newspapers have published special editions.