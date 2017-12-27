Malala demands govt to merge FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LONDON: Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai has urged the government to pass FATA reforms bill as soon as possible.



In a video message on his twitter handle, Malala said, â€œThe people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), in the north-west of Pakistan, have been deprived of their human and constitutional rights for decades.â€

â€œI stand with FATA Youth Jirga and demand the government to pass FATA reforms ASAP.â€



Malala also demanded to merge FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.