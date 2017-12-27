Wed December 27, 2017
National

December 26, 2017

Malala demands govt to merge FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LONDON: Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai has urged the government to pass FATA reforms bill as soon as possible.

In a video message on his twitter handle, Malala said, “The people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), in the north-west of Pakistan, have been deprived of their human and constitutional rights for decades.”

“I stand with FATA Youth Jirga and demand the government to pass FATA reforms ASAP.”

Malala also demanded to merge FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

