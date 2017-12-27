Wed December 27, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 26, 2017

Share

No Indian soldier crossed over LoC: DG ISPR

India replies to Jadhav gesture by martyring three soldiers on LoC

ISLAMABAD: Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav met his wife and mother at the Foreign Office here on...

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces in the Rakhchikri sector on the Line of Control (LoC)

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces in the Rakhchikri sector on the LoC, that provided a cover for the planting of IEDs by non-state actors, resulting in the shadadat of three soldiers and injuring another.

India replies to Jadhav gesture by martyring three soldiers on LoC

Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav met his wife and mother at the Foreign Office here on Monday amid tight security. The meeting continued for half-an-hour as both landed in Islamabad in the early hours on Monday. Indian deputy high commissioner was also present in the meeting.

He categorically rejected the Indian claims that there was any crossing of the LoC by the Indian forces.

The Indian actions got a befitting response from the Pakistani side and their guns were silenced. The false claims by India about the alleged cross LoC adventures are a figment of their imagination and counter-productive for peace and tranquility on the LoC.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

He also urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions. 

