Tue December 26, 2017
December 26, 2017

Ishaq Dar declared absconder by accountability court

Rana Afzal Khan sworn in as state minister of finance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan has taken oath as State Minister of Finance.

President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday administered the oath of office to MNA Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan in a special ceremony here at the Awian-e-Sadr.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also present on the occasion.

Federal ministers, ministers of state, parliamentarians and senior government officials attended the oath taking ceremony.

After assuming charge the Minister of State for Finance thanked the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the Leader of the PML-N Nawaz Sharif for reposing their trust in his abilities and giving him such an important portfolio.

He also thanked Senator Ishaq Dar for recommending him for the post.

