December 26, 2017
December 26, 2017

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan agree to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism

Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan. Photo: Geo.tv

BEIJING: Pakistan, China and Afghanistan have agreed to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism at  the first trilateral dialogue .

Addressing a news conference after trilateral meeting in Beijing, Foreign Ministers of the three countries said there was consensus to take indiscriminate measures against the menace of terrorism.

The first Trilateral China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Minister’s Dialogue was  held  in Beijing to discuss development, connectivity,security and counter-terrorism, according to Geo TV.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif   represented   Pakistan in the dialogue . He was  accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua  and other Foreign Official officials .

At the end of the dialogue , Asif said Pakistan has already proposed an action plan for solidarity with Afghanistan and called for early operationalization of five working groups.

 He said President Ashraf ghani had supported this plan during Baku meeting and added that it can provide basis for a comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister said peace and security in Afghanistan is critical for our people.

Khawaja Asif said implementation of CPEC would strengthen connectivity in the region. 

Chinese Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to increase cooperation and address their differences appropriately.

The  dialogue is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initiative for strengthening of relations and developing cooperation between the three countries.



