Gulalai announces to launch new political party

PESHAWAR: The dissident leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Ayesha Gulalai on Monday announced to form new political party with the name of Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (Gulalai).

Talking to media in Noshera, Ayesha Gulalai said that the formal announcement in this regard would be made in January.

Criticizing her former party’s members, she said that no airplane owner or rich person will be included in the party, adding that the poor will take the reign of the party.

Meanwhile Fawad Chaudhry, spokesperson PTI quickly reacted to the announcement by dissident party MNA Ayesha Gulalai, saying that the Election Commission of Pakistan should now take notice of all this.

In his reaction to the development, Fawad said, “well, what more I can say while whole country can judge Gula-lie has defected but CEC insists that she is part of PTI. Then we are asked to trust EC”.