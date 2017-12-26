SIUT's Dr Adeeb Rizvi shifted out of ICU

KARACHI: Renowned philanthropist andÂ head of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Professor Dr.Syed Adeebul Hasan Rizvi has been shifted out of the intensive care unit (ICU) at SIUT after spending three days there for chest infection and influenza on Monday.

Dr Rizvi had stayed in the high dependency unit for three days, but was later shifted to his room on Monday, says a statement issued from the SUIT.

The statement added that Dr Rizvi is likely to be released from SIUT in the next two to three days as his condition is out of danger.

SIUT, in its statement, thanked the people for showing their concern over Dr Rizviâ€™s health.

Dr Rizvi, 79, is the founder and chief of SIUT, which is a state-run hospital.

SUIT is renowned for providing free dialysis and organ transplantation services to over a million patients annually.