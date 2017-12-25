Mon December 25, 2017
National

December 25, 2017

Sindh Governor, CM visit Quaid’s mazar on 141st birth anniversary

KARACHI: Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with members of the provincial cabinet, visited the mausoleum of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on the occasion of his 141st birth anniversary on Monday.

On the occasion, they laid wreaths and offered Fateha.

Sindh Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) also accompanied them.

Recording his impressions in the Visitors' Book, Governor Sindh said that Quaid-e-Azam was an eminent jurist and a visionary personality and with his untiring efforts, commitment and peaceful struggle he secured a separate homeland for theMuslims of the subcontinent in the shape of Pakistan.

He said that December 25, the birthday of the great leader, reminds us to follow the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam and his vision.

This, Zubair added, would enable us to attain a faster development in the comity of nations.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam''s vision and his style of politics would serve as a guiding principles.

The Governor said that we should forge unity in order to overcome the internal as well as the external challenges.

He also said that in accordance with the teachings of the Quaid, special attention is being paid towards ensuring the due rights of the minorities.

