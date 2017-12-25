Pak armed forces pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 141st birthday: Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Forces pay rich tribute to father of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 141th birthday, Inter Services Public Relations quoted Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.



In a tweet DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said, quoted Army Chief as saying, â€œHis vision of human values, social justice, equality and fraternity constituted motivation for creation of Pakistan.â€

â€œFollowing the same we can keep Pakistan safe and strongâ€ Gen. Bajwa said.

Earlier, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has paid homage to the great leader, the father of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah by releasing a patriotic song on his 141st birth anniversary as the nation is celebrating the day with national fervor.

The thrilling video song features photo of Arfa Karim, Pakistanâ€™s computer prodigy, who died at a very young age. Besides Arfa, the video shows Tahira Qazi, a teacher at Army Public School Peshawar, who sacrificed their precious lives for the sack of countryâ€™s resolve to fight against terrorism.



The clip also shows photo of Moin Akhtar, a legend who had served the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

As per details, the day dawned with a 21-gun salute in the provincial metropolis. The national flag was hoisted at the principal government buildings.

The change of guard ceremony was also held at the Quaidâ€™s mausoleum in Karachi in the morning. The cadets of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul that is described as 'Quaid's own' assumed the guard's duty.