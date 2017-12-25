Mon December 25, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 25, 2017

Pak armed forces pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 141st birthday: Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Forces pay rich tribute to father of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 141th birthday, Inter Services Public Relations quoted Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In a tweet DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said, quoted Army Chief as saying, “His vision of human values, social justice, equality and fraternity constituted motivation for creation of Pakistan.”

“Following the same we can keep Pakistan safe and strong” Gen. Bajwa said.

Earlier, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has paid homage to the great leader, the father of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah by releasing a patriotic song on his 141st birth anniversary as the nation is celebrating the day with national fervor.

The thrilling video song features photo of Arfa Karim, Pakistan’s computer prodigy, who died at a very young age. Besides Arfa, the video shows Tahira Qazi, a teacher at Army Public School Peshawar, who sacrificed their precious lives for the sack of country’s resolve to fight against terrorism.

The clip also shows photo of Moin Akhtar, a legend who had served the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

As per details, the day dawned with a 21-gun salute in the provincial metropolis. The national flag was hoisted at the principal government buildings.

The change of guard ceremony was also held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi in the morning. The cadets of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul that is described as 'Quaid's own' assumed the guard's duty.

