ISPR releases song to mark Quaid's birth anniversary





RAWALPINDI: The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)Â Â has paid homage to the great leader, the father of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah by releasing a patriotic song on his 141st birth anniversary as the nation is celebrating the day with national fervor.

The thrilling video song features photo of Arfa Karim, Pakistanâ€™s computer prodigy, who died at a very young age. Besides Arfa, the video shows Tahira Qazi, a teacher at Army Public School Peshawar, who sacrificed their precious lives for the sack of countryâ€™s resolve to fight against terrorism.

The clip also shows photo of Moin Akhtar, a legend who had served the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

As per details, the day dawned with a 21-gun salute in the provincial metropolis. The national flag was hoisted at the principal government buildings.

The change of guard ceremony was alsoÂ held at the Quaidâ€™s mausoleum in Karachi in the morning. The cadets of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul that is described as 'Quaid's own' assumed the guard's duty.Â