ISPR releases song to mark Quaid's birth anniversary

RAWALPINDI: The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has paid homage to the great leader, the father of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah by releasing a patriotic song on his 141st birth anniversary as the nation is celebrating the day with national fervor.
The thrilling video song features photo of Arfa Karim, Pakistan’s computer prodigy, who died at a very young age. Besides Arfa, the video shows Tahira Qazi, a teacher at Army Public School Peshawar, who sacrificed their precious lives for the sack of country’s resolve to fight against terrorism.
The clip also shows photo of Moin Akhtar, a legend who had served the entertainment industry of Pakistan.
As per details, the day dawned with a 21-gun salute in the provincial metropolis. The national flag was hoisted at the principal government buildings.
The change of guard ceremony was also held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi in the morning. The cadets of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul that is described as 'Quaid's own' assumed the guard's duty.
