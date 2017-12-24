Santa Claus visits PIA flight

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Passengers at a Pakistan International Air Lines (PIA) received gifts from Santa Claus mid-flight a day before Christians in Pakistan and across the world celebrate Christmas.
“It was a holly jolly flight as PIA had a visit from Santa Claus with lots of gifts for everyone,” the PIA said on its official Twitter account.
