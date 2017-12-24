Sun December 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 24, 2017

Santa Claus visits PIA flight

Passengers at a Pakistan International Air Lines (PIA) received gifts from  Santa Claus  mid-flight a day before Christians in Pakistan and across the world celebrate Christmas.

“It was a holly jolly flight as PIA had a visit from Santa Claus with lots of gifts for everyone,” the PIA said on its official Twitter account.


